Hello! It’s been a busy Spring time and a bit of a strange one – In the UK we had a heatwave in February, the warmest Easter on record and now we look forward to frosts and possibly snow at the start of May. It is the UK though, so we know to expect the unexpected.

Speaking personally, it’s been a time of transition and reflection – I have recently had the urge to paint again – alongside working with favourite pens and watercolour. It’s a much slower process but very good. More on that to come in future posts…but it’s exciting!

The cycling season began in January and the Spring Classics are all but over, ready for the Grand Tours… I have tried a few new races (to me!) – the Het Niewsblat and Kuurne Brussels Kuurne featured here.

There is a lovely event that straddles the two, bringing one season to a close and looking forward to the next and that is the Tour de Yorkshire. Now in its fifth year, this race has a firm place on the UK’s sporting calendar.

The race takes place over four days covering all parts of the county with its dramatic countryside and coastline – rugged and beautiful.

So, I’m looking forward to this race, starting again and trying something new – Have a wonderful Spring Bank Holiday and if you are out on your bike – wrap up warm, it’s May! 🙂

ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHT MAXINE DODD